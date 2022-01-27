Viral Video: As the country celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Instagram stars Kili Paul and Neema Paul won the hearts of Indians all over again with a special performance. To mark the special occasion, the Tanzanian siblings shared a video of themselves singing India’s national anthem – Jana Gana Mana. Notably, Kili and Neema have gained a huge fan following in India, all thanks to their amazing their lip-syncing and dance videos. Showing their admiration and respect for India, the siblings are seen standing in a straight position with their hand on their chest. They then proceed to lip-sync the national anthem of India, wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Takes JCB Ride to Reach Wedding Venue Amid Heavy Snowfall In Shimla | Watch

The siblings shared the post with the caption, ”Happy Public day India🇮🇳🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️ #kilipaul #india #tanzania #maasai #neemapaul.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has gone viral, and Indians thanked the siblings for their beautiful rendition of the national anthem. One user wrote, ”How many times do you want to steal our hearts? Thanks for showing your love for this great nation…” Another wrote, ”Feeling so grateful to hear Indian national Anthem in Tanzania. Happy 73rd Republic day.”

Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 1.5 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience.