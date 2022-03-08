Viral Video: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel features him and his sister Neema lip-syncing a popular song from a Bollywood movie. In the video, the siblings are seen wearing donning traditional Masaai clothing, as they lip-sync to the title track of Sanam Re.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Groom Demands Immediate Dowry, Threatens To Call Off Wedding | Watch

Kili shared the video and wrote, ”because its trending🥰 thanks for 3m follow🥰i love u all😍we love u all”.

Watch the viral video:

The video has gone viral and garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and several comments praising the siblings’ amazing lip syncing skills. He recently amassed 3 million followers. ”Congratulations my brother its 3million complete so proud of you!! Its time to party,” wrote one user while another wrote, ”Love you kii I am your big fan.”

