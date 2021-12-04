Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries across the world. Crossing borders, a few recent Bollywood hits have now found some big fans in Tanzania in the form of Kili Paul and Neema. These siblings have won millions of hearts through their amazing lip-syncing performance on the track Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah. They are now back with another performance on the track Kusu Kusu from the movie Satyameva Jayate 2. The lyrics and music of the track have been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the vocals have been given by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi.Also Read - Tanzanian Siblings Lip Sync to Bollywood Song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Kiara & Sidharth Love It | Watch

The video shows Neema lip-syncing the song, while her brother Kili Paul does a little dance behind her, with perfect expressions. “Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here enjoy,” wrote Kili Paul while posting the vide and also tagged Nora Fatehi, and Zahrah S Khan, the singer of the track.

The viral video has garnered more than a million views and more than 47K likes, and still counting. Many people appluaded the sibling duo for their energetic performance and amazing lip syncing skills. The singer of Kusu Kusu, Zahrah Khan, also commented on the video, saying, ”Omg!!! Loved seeing u guys dance to my song ❤️ u both are amazing !!”

One user wrote, ”Omg,best version of kusu kusu.She is v.pretty and ur dance moves are simply awesome.U two are super.” Another commented, ”Yay awesome. Looking forward to manyyyyy more . Absolutely love it. Keep rocking much love from India.”

Paul, who has 199K Instagram followers, has also made Instagram reel on other Bollywood hit songs.