Viral brother and sister duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul from Tanzania, Africa is back with another viral video, which is winning the hearts of Indians once again. The Tanzanian TikTok creators went crazy viral recently after their video where they were seen lip-syncing to Shershaah's song 'Raataan Lambiyan'. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani loved the rendition of the song and shared the video on their Instagram stories.

The siblings also made reels on other hit Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees song 'Zaalima', Arijit Singh's song 'Tum Hi Ho', Nora Fatehi's song 'Kusu Kusu', and Badshah's 'Jugnu' among others.

Their latest Instagram reel is a short dance performance on hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 from the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer-film Sooryavanshi. The video starts with Neema lip-syncing the song, and later Kili joins in with the signature dance steps of the Tip Tip song. Kili Paul shared the reel with the caption, "It's been a hit since it came out". The video has received lakhs of views and over 47,000 likes.

Tanzanian siblings lip sync to Raataan Lambiyan:

