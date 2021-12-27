Viral Video: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel is a short dance performance on Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s song Dance Meri Rani. The video starts with Kili dancing enthusiastically on the song and not missing a beat. In the video, he is dressed in his traditional avatar.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Reunite With Caretaker After 14 Months, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

”Dance meri rani, hope I tried with Nora moves,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has garnered more than a million views and more than 126, 87 likes, and still counting. Many people applauded him for his energetic performance and amazing lip syncing skills. One user wrote, ”Love from India bro,” while others posted love and heart emojis, appreciating his dance.