Kili Paul Video: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for a few months now, is back with another video. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian songs. A few days back, he wowed the internet after recreating Yash’s KGF: chapter 2 dialogue. He is now back with another video in which he is seen recreating the iconic action scene of Vijay Thalapathy from the movie ‘Beast’. In the video, the Tanzanian content creator looks quite dapper as he wears a black suit with a white shirt and enacts a violent fighting scene from Thalapathy Vijay’s film. He enters the scene walking with an axe in his hand, and nails the expressions.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Wears Suit To Lip-Sync KGF 2 Star Yash's Violence Dialogue. Watch

He captioned the video as, ”Beast Movie Trailer. “Meaner…Leaner…Stronger”.

Watch Kili Paul’s video here:

The video has been viewed a whopping more than 1 million times and amassed 192,696 likes. ”Killing it Fam. Let’s go,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Killer look.” Many people applauded him for his amazing acting skills and filled the comments section with emojis. His moves, expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online.