Tauktae Cyclone Viral Video: The cyclonic storm Tauktae formed over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning, has brought gusty winds and heavy rains in Mumbai. Several incidents of uprooted trees, collapsed buildings and rain-related accidents were reported from the city. As many remained indoors due to the double threat of Covid and the storm, a video of a woman municipal worker sweeping the streets has gone viral, touching the hearts of people. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Navy Rescues 132 People From Barge P305 Adrift Off Mumbai Coast; Ops Underway

Braving through the cyclone, the BMC worker can be seen sweeping and cleaning the road as the city experiences heavy rainfall. With no raincoat except a plastic gear on her head, the woman is busy removing the fallen leaves from the tree from the road.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and many have lauded the service and dedication of the woman. Businessman Anand Mahindra also shared the video, saying, ”No question about it. No better motivation for today. And I know @mybmc provides them raincoats, but perhaps they can check again to ensure everyone has them….”

No question about it. No better motivation for today. And I know @mybmc provides them raincoats, but perhaps they can check again to ensure everyone has them… https://t.co/lpn13uKV3X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2021

Many others also requested BMC to provide municipal workers, protective raincoats and gears for their safety. One user wrote, ”These bravehearts are nothing less than Covid warriors along with our HCW. Dear @mybmc- could we provide them protective gears/ Kit please. These are our frontline warriors on the ground, cleaning the streets in any adverse situation. Least we can do that for them.”

When we all are taking rest in our home they are working 🙏🙏 — Ajay Saini (@meetinsa4) May 17, 2021

I am motivated by the way they work no matter regardless of what others think and dont give any reasons. With respect to the beating up, I am helpless rather than feeling sorry for them as I am not holding any authoritative position to take up actions or whatever — Dr. Kranthi K Maniam (@KKManiam) May 17, 2021

I'm sure some citizens would not have been bothered if the street wasn't cleaned today, but what dedication. All the respect to the municipal and front line workers. — ABHI (@SociallySober) May 17, 2021

These bravehearts are nothing less than Covid warriors along with our HCW. Dear @mybmc – could we provide them protective gears/ Kit please. These are our frontline warriors on the ground, cleaning the streets in any adverse situation. Least we can do that for them. #CovidIndia https://t.co/wHCuzKySY9 — rahul shubham (@rahulshubham8) May 17, 2021

Respect and dedication for working so hard. Papi pet ka bhi sawaal hai. Hope @mybmc can provide raincoats/relevant safety gear atleast to them. — Chinar B Lathia (@clathia9) May 17, 2021

@mybmc @KishoriPednekar @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT PLEASE provide these essential workers proper raincoats. 🙏🙏🙏That's the least we can do as a humane society. People would be happy to pay taxes when the taxes are properly utilized. #mumbairain #CycloneTauktae — digitanto (@digitanto) May 17, 2021

@mybmc please make sure this hardworking woman is given a raincoat in this situation. Hats off to her🙏 — SilkSonic (@laFlame619) May 17, 2021

At least six persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the coastal region as a precautionary measure.