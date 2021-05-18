Tauktae Cyclone Viral Video: The cyclonic storm Tauktae formed over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning, has brought gusty winds and heavy rains in Mumbai. Several incidents of uprooted trees, collapsed buildings and rain-related accidents were reported from the city. As many remained indoors due to the double threat of Covid and the storm, a video of a woman municipal worker sweeping the streets has gone viral, touching the hearts of people. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Navy Rescues 132 People From Barge P305 Adrift Off Mumbai Coast; Ops Underway
Braving through the cyclone, the BMC worker can be seen sweeping and cleaning the road as the city experiences heavy rainfall. With no raincoat except a plastic gear on her head, the woman is busy removing the fallen leaves from the tree from the road.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral and many have lauded the service and dedication of the woman. Businessman Anand Mahindra also shared the video, saying, ”No question about it. No better motivation for today. And I know @mybmc provides them raincoats, but perhaps they can check again to ensure everyone has them….”
Many others also requested BMC to provide municipal workers, protective raincoats and gears for their safety. One user wrote, ”These bravehearts are nothing less than Covid warriors along with our HCW. Dear @mybmc- could we provide them protective gears/ Kit please. These are our frontline warriors on the ground, cleaning the streets in any adverse situation. Least we can do that for them.”
At least six persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the coastal region as a precautionary measure.