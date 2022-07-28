Hardoi: A video has gone viral showing a teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, asking and forcing students to give her a massage. In the video, a student can be seen standing next to the teacher, identified as Urmila Singh giving her a massage. Instead of teaching, she was found relaxing in the classroom. After the video went viral, the teacher was suspended from her job. Meanwhile, BSA has also launched an investigation to inquire the expelled teacher, Times of India reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Uncles Do The Naagin Dance At Party, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

A Twitter account shared the video and wrote, “Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school.”

Watch the video here:

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

The video has gone viral, and netizens slammed the teacher for making students do such things. One user wrote, “I requesting you all the teachers of India please do not make the students such things.” Another commented, “In jaiso ke wajah se hi sarkari school badnaam hai ..inko to naukri se hi nikaal dena chahiye ….bachche se kaam kara rahi hai.”

“I have also received this video through social media. Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started,” Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.