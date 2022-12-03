Viral Video: Teacher Dances With Students To Bhojpuri Song In Classroom, Netizens Say Fire Her

Many Twitter users were offended and some even outraged by the video and urged the school to fire or suspend the teacher.

Trending News: A video is going crazy viral on social media where a school teacher was seen dancing with her students in the class to a Bhojpuri song. However, the majority of netizens are not happy with it as the teacher is now facing some massive trolling.

The clip shows the teacher dancing to a Bhojpuri song and then, her students also make an appearance. In the video, you can see a teacher dressed in a saree dancing to the Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori in the classroom. Twitter user ‘Gulzar_sahab’ tweeted the video saying, “Why didn’t we get such a teacher in our childhood?”

The video has received over 268k views and 8,200 likes. Many Twitter users were offended and some even outraged by the video and urged the school to fire or suspend the teacher as this was against the decorum of a classroom.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TEACHER DANCING TO BHOJPURI SONG WITH STUDENTS IN CLASS HERE:

“This woman should be removed from immediate effect… what vulgarity they are spreading and that too involving kids … such shame,” a user wrote.

“This isn’t good teachers should be like role models and not item dancers we have immense respect for our Gurus in sanatana Dharma that needs be maintained and taught to kids also,” another user wrote.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the viral video: