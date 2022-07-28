Lucknow: A school teacher was suspended from her job after a video of her entering a flooded school by climbing over plastic chairs held by students went viral on social media, media reports said. In the viral video, group of children can be seen wading through water to place plastic chairs in a row for their teacher to walk on.Also Read - Viral Video: Monk Climbs Mountain on Foot As Woman Climbs With Safety Harness and Ropes. Watch

The woman in question can be seen climbing over the chair to reach a dry spot where she gets off, while the students get drenched themselves.

Watch The Viral Video: Also Read - Viral Video: Teacher Caught Getting Massage From Student in UP's Hardoi, Suspended | Watch

Wait! This isn’t musical chairs. Students help the teacher cross the rain-filled path, getting drenched themselves in Mathura. #Shocking #UttarPradesh #Viral pic.twitter.com/7q48MrlNmV — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) July 28, 2022

The incident took place in Mathura district district where the school compound was inundated following incessant rain on Wednesday.