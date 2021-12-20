Two teenagers had a narrow escape from death as they miraculously managed to escape a massive fire as flames engulfed their apartment in a highrise. The incident took place on Thursday (Dec 16) East Village, New York City, US.Also Read - Video: Man Falls From 19th Floor to Death While Trying to Escape Fire at Mumbai Highrise

A terrifying video captured the moment the two siblings escaped out the fourth-floor window of their 14-story building. The two siblings – aged 18 and 13 – climbed out of their shattered home and were seen dangling from the windowsill.

The 18-year-old girl latched on to a narrow pipe near the window. Her 13-year-old brother followed her and managed to reach the pipe safely. The two teens then shimmied their way down the pipe. This went on as massive flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the other window and the people below stretched out a sheet.

The siblings were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in stable condition but a 46-year-old woman identified as the kids’ mother was in critical condition.

The mother was found fighting for life in their apartment where a dead body of a man, said to be the 18-year-old’s boyfriend, was also found.

