Viral Video Today: This story comes as a precautionary tale for all those people who are crazy about taking selfies or recording videos at dangerous places. In a spine-chilling accident, a 17-year-old boy was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding train near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district. In the horrific video, the teenager got hit by the moving train as he was walking too close to the railway tracks to make an Instagram reel. As he flips and falls down, his friend who records the video is heard panicking. Thankfully, the boy was spotted by a railway guard who noticed him on the track, and called the ambulance. "He was walking close to the track when the train was coming. And he was hit by the engine of the train," Telangana Today quoted a gangman as saying.

Meanwhile, disturbing visuals of the video has gone viral on social media. “Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana. #ViralVideo,” read the caption of the video shared by Twitter user Hate Detector.

TEENAGER HIT BY SPEEDING TRAIN WHILE MAKING INSTAGRAM REEL: WATCH VIDEO

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, please use your discretion)

⚠️Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/iqxjsIe3zc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2022

According to News 18, the boy has been identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju, a first-year intermediate student. He is currently out of danger and undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Doctors have revealed that Akshay has suffered fractures in a leg and also sustained injuries on the face.