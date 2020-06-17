Training for the uniform can be tough and challenging, however, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police in Telangana mindful of the very fact, conducted a drill practice in the most innovative and fun way, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Galwan Valley Clash: 9-Year-Old Daughter of Martyred Santosh Babu Stands Before His Photo With Folded Hands, Heartbreaking Image Goes Viral

Mohammad Rafi, an ASI in Telangana, made the tunes of his legendary namesake part of drill practice as he can be seen singing ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ while conducting physical training for recruits of Telangana State Special Protection Force.

The video was first shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar on his Twitter handle with the caption, ”Hats Off to this Drill Instructor

The video was also shared by the IPS Association this morning, who said that Rafi adopted this unique training method to “bring recruits out of homesickness and physical duress”.

In a tweet, the Association wrote, ”ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills.”

Talking to Deccan Chronicle about his methods, Rafi said, “I have noticed these shortcomings since 2007 when I began training new recruits, whose day starts at 4.30 am and goes on till 8 pm. My mechanism that also includes rendition of some patriotic numbers helps them get relief from monotony.”

The song was sung by playback singer Mohammed Rafi along with Asha Bhosle for the 1970 movie Humjoli which featured Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.