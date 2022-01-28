Viral Video: Displaying bravery and presence of mind, a home guard with the Telangana police rescued a dog trapped in bushes along a flooded stream. The video which has resurfaced on Twitter shows the guard risking his life to save a dog stranded in a ferociously flowing stream. In the video, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman steps into the overflowing stream to save the dog without caring for his safety. He then holds a JCB excavator for support as he tries to grab on to the dog to bring it to safety.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, and the incident happened in Nagarkurnool district. “Seeing the dog trapped in the raging waves, Mujeeb, a home guard of @TelanganaCOPs immediately called the JCB and himself descended into the waves to save him. Hearty salute to his spirit. One who wears the Khaakhi never hesitates to take any risk for the service of humanity,” Kabra captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The stray was later let off in a nearby village where he is often seen. Many appreciated the cop for risking his life to save the animal and lauded his humane spirit.