Leopard Jumps From Tree, Hunts Deer On Ground In Superb Display Of Skills: Watch

The leopard jumped from a good height and still maintained its balance and control.

The leopard is on the top of a tree while there are about three deer grazing on the ground.

Viral Video: The cat family is arguably the best hunter in wildlife. We have witnessed so many instances of the members of the feline species pulling out some incredible hunts. Right from the cats in our houses and neighbourhood, to the jungles and grasslands of Asia and Africa, tigers, lions, and leopards are among the top predators.

This viral video shows a leopard in pursuit of a deer. The leopard is on the top of a tree while there are about three deer grazing on the ground. The leopard takes a stance, identifies its target, jumps from the top of the tree, and grabs one deer by its neck.

The video is shared on Instagram by @Bigcatsindia.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

The leopard does the unthinkable here and those who are very well aware of the hunting tactics and expertise of the leopard would be least surprised.

The leopard jumped from a good height and still maintained its balance and control.

The video has received some comments. Sharing a few with you.

big.cats.india, “Leopard attack 🤯😱”

tjp1907, “Never seen no big cats do anything like that before 😵‍💫”

fulldisplacement60, “Everybody is like glad it wasn’t me”

regan_tanzania, “Video credit please ! This video its not your”

yinyo_maysonet, “Didn’t stand a chance”

sncreativewings, “Wow”

hibb_music, “dop”

eitheryourinoryourout, “So the bird not gone warn them he just gone let it happen”

kelly_ozil3, “Instincts…Timing…..Precision”

jiggagirl_511, “Woo”

trevorlawrence1137, “Death from Above”.

