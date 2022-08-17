Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. Videos of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch, which often go viral on social media. One such rather rare and terrifying video has surfaced on Twitter showing the moment when a ferocious leopard made a crocodile its prey. At the start of the video, a leopard is seen hiding among the branches and bushes of the forest, with its eye on its prey. All of a sudden, the leopard pounces on the crocodile floating on the water, and attacks it. It is now that a fierce fight for survival and hunger begins between the two. After a deadlight fight, the leopard emerges from the water grabbing the crocodile by its neck.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Leopard Hunts Baby Monkey By Jumping on Tree at Panna Tiger Reserve | Watch

The 42-second video was shared on Twitter by an account called Figen. The user wrote in the caption: “Omg how powerful”.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has both terrified netizens and left them in awe. One user commented, “Jaguars have to be one of my favourite animals, they’re just so cool.” Another user wrote, “I never thought alligators/crocodiles/caimans could be prey. And that tigers/lions/ocelots (whatever that is) go fishing like that.” A third user said, “apparently the leopard is smarter than you by not going for a bigger croc. power also means smart.”