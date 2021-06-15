Viral Video: Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of fun and enjoyment. However, the day is particularly stressful for the bride and groom who are at the centre of everyone’s attention. Many recent videos of couples getting angry and throwing tantrums have gone viral, pointing out the high-stress situation that they are in. One such video has gone which shows a groom getting angry and violent after a wedding guest teases him unnecessarily. Also Read - Viral Video: Men Climb Burning Building to Save 3 Children From Fire, Hailed as Heroes | Watch

The video shows the bride and groom on the wedding stage after a man, apparently his brother-in-law, teases him and pulls his cheeks despite the groom's protest. The groom tries to stop him and grab his hand, but the brother-in-law seems relentless. Frustrated by all the teasing, he gets up and starts beating him, to everyone's shock.

Instagram user Niranjan Mahapatra who regularly shares such funny wedding clips shared the video which is going viral and making people laugh.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral, with one person commenting that the incident took place in UP’s Amroha. On user wrote, ”Dulha bechara pareshan tha or uper se use pit diya..”, while another jokingly commented, ”Iss duniya se aisa virus kabhi ni jayega.”

Here are more comments:

Recently, another similar video of an angry bride had gone viral wherein she is angrily throwing a mithai at the groom on the wedding stage. The funny incident happened when a ritual of feeding sweets to the groom was taking place. In the video, both bride and groom are seen standing on the stage and the woman is supposed to feed a mithai to the groom. When he initially hesitates and takes time to extend his hand, the angry bride throws the sweet on the wedding stage, to everyone’s surprise.