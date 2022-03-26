Indians love watching foreigners trying desi food for the first time. It is indeed fascinating to watch someone who’s not familiar with the food you eat every day or sometimes. While your eyes may not pop out and your taste buds may not dance as much while eating your comfort food, the reactions by these foreigners prove that Indian food is exceptionally delicious nonetheless.Also Read - Viral Video: Omni Van Interior Modified Into Club-Style Limo, Netizens Say Kidnap Us Please. Watch

Mark Wiens, a food blogger and YouTuber who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, recently shared a video where he tried a mouth-watering South Indian thali at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his latest Instagram video, Mark can be seen trying out 18 different South-Indian dishes at Sugam restaurant. The food blogger tasted a variety of dishes that were spread on a banana leaf and used his hands to eat like Tamil people.

Mark seems to enjoy all the dishes he tried and netizens loved his reactions. His video has gone viral with over 7 lakh views and 54,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below: