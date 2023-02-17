Home

Viral Video: Thailand’s Unique Street Food With Black Noodles SHOCKS Indians, Desi Tweeps Say ‘Coronavirus’ – Watch

Viral Video: Are you seeking a gastronomic adventure? Then you’ll like wandering Thailand’s streets! Thai street cuisine is prepared in open spaces and served to customers searching for quick and delightful meals. It is typically sold from carts, stands, and the sides of the road. The internet came across dark-coloured noodles/spaghetti in Thailand and Indians are still recovering. In the viral video, a lady tosses bluish, black-coloured noodles along with vegetables, spices and shrimp. She tosses all the ingredients together and serves them to her customer. The video was shared by the video creator namely ‘Our Collection’ on his Instagram handle. The caption on the viral video read, “UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand #reels #streetfood #thailand #bangkok #food.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Collection (@ourcollecti0n)

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling 😭😭😭.” Another user wrote, “😂😂😂 bhai ye noodles nahi hai ye to plastic ka rubber khila rahe hain sabko. Pet me ja ke boomerang khelenga 😂😂😂.” The third user wrote, “I thought this is noodles of steel😂.” While several desi tweeps called coronavirus and venom noodles. The viral video has over 95K likes, 1K comments and 4.5M views.

WHAT ARE SQUID INK NOODLES/SPAGHETTI?

Spaghetti Al Nero Di Seppie, a typical Sicilian meal, is one of the most well-known spaghetti dishes that incorporate squid ink, according to TasteAtlas.com. Pasta is tossed in a sauce that includes squid or other seafood, garlic, olive oil, white wine, and squid ink to create this glossy, midnight-hued dish. The dough has had ink added, and it is also available dried. Squid ink spaghetti isn’t as flavorful as you might expect, despite its striking appearance. Squid ink is typically used lightly because it is needed to colour the food, thus its flavour is noticeable but not overpowering.

What are your thoughts on these dark-coloured noodles?

