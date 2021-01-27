Remember the cute kid from Nagpur who recently went viral? The little boy named named Anushrut became an overnight sensation, after his father uploaded a video of him getting a haircut back in November last year. Adorably sulking, Anushrut’s way of saying ‘arre yaar’ had melted hearts of netizens, who instantly fell in love with him. Also Read - Man Gives MP Minister Haircut on Stage, Rewarded Rs 60,000 to Set up Barber's Shop

Now, the angry kid is back with another hair cut! Turns out, he isn’t impressed even this time and is seen sulking in his usual fashion.

Anushrut’s father, Anup Patekar, shared the hilarious video on his Twitter account with the caption that read, “My baby Anushrut Haircut is Back – 2.1”. The clip features Anushrut sitting on a chair with a white and blue cloth wrapped around him, while the barber is cutting his hair and indulging in a hilarious exchange, in order to distract him.

As his father captures the video, the toddler is heard grumpily yelling, “cutting karte rehte ho 10 baar”. At one point, he exclaims, “Taklu ho jaunga! (I’ll be bald)” when barber tells him that he’ll cut his hair from top of his head.

Watch the adorable video here:

Just like the last time, the video has gone viral and netizens are loving his sweet tantrums. People all over the internet have been showering their love over the kid’s cuteness and antics, with some saying that they had been waiting for this clip.

Here’s how people are reacting:

😂😂😂😂😂 I was waiting for your video my darling anushrut… Loads of 😘😘😘😘😘 I really want to meet lil anushrut whenever I come to nagpur i'l find you n meet you. Everyone in my family remembers his dialogue's. — Sheital (@Gajshee5) January 23, 2021

Ohhh sweetu.. Ek baar fir cutting ho gay… Aly babu Mera… Muuuuuhhhhh 🥰 so sweet baabu — Sonia Khare sinha (@SoniaKharesinh1) January 22, 2021

Little one has sobered down as compared to the previous haircut session. God bless — Rahul Vangani (@rahul_vangani) January 22, 2021

He is so adorable cute innocent child god bless him — Rajith Shenoy (@ShenoyRajith) January 25, 2021

I want to cuddle this munchkin. He made my day. I love him totally.🥰 — BRINDA DAS (@BRINDADAS2) January 24, 2021

😂😂😂 taklu ho jaunga — Anusha Hiremath (@Anusha_mh) January 22, 2021

What do you think of this video?