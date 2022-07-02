Viral Video Today: World-famous Indian professional wrestler, Dalip Singh Rana, is best known for his time in WWE under the ring name The Great Khali. Any common person in India would know that this man is not to be messed around with. You would think that wrestlers, especially those who are half his size, would know better. But this brave Indian wrestler, who’s half as tall as the Great Khali, confidently challenged him.Also Read - Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Over Alleged Threesome, Video Goes Viral. Watch

However, the wrestler seems to instantly regret his decision to fight Khali as the former WWE wrestler holds him with his head like it’s no big deal. Khali’s hold was so tight on the man that he was struggling to get out of it and so two men rushed to help. They held Khali’s arms and begged him to let the man go. Khali then threw the man to the ground. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman From Audience Jumps Into Wrestling Ring At Khali's Academy, Knocks Out 2 Wrestlers. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the Great Khali himself. It seems to be a repost from a meme page as the video also includes hilarious Hindi movie scenes like ‘Khopdi tod’ dialogue from Hera Pheri. The video has gone viral with over 67k views and netizens found it hilarious.

Watch the viral video below:

Khali, who made his wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class. He also founded an Indian professional wrestling promotion and training academy called the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).