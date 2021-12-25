A video of a unique juice shop in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is going viral on social media. The video was posted on the shop’s Instagram page ‘The Greenobar’. The shop is a first-of-its-kind juice bar with zero wastage and focuses completely on sustainability.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Has Fun Getting Wrapped Up Like a Christmas Present. Watch

In the video, they show a healthy and fun way of serving juice to customers. A man, Mohit Keswani, could be seen sitting on a cycle that is attached to a blender to make his own fruit juice. As he cycles, the blender presses the juice from the watermelon. The technique is total zero-wastage and makes people burn some calories as well.

"Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand. Thanks @mohitkeswani1909 for visiting & making this watermelon juice with that killer smile," said the post's caption. The video has received over 10 million views and 375k likes.

Watch the video below: