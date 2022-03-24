New Delhi: A hotel, listed under Oyo Rooms, has come under the scanner for allegedly denying accommodation to a man belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. A purported video that is doing rounds on social media showed a woman employee at the hotel reception not allowing him to check-in after he shows his valid identity proofs, including Aadhaar Card.Also Read - Man Forced to Rub Nose in Alwar Temple for Allegedly Criticising Hindu Gods; 7 Arrested

After being confronted, the woman can be seen calling her senior. She asked him to talk to the guest and make him understand the reason behind their decision to deny accommodation. Later, the woman told the man that Delhi police had directed him to not accommodate Kashmiri citizens in the hotel.

The incident came to light when Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association shared the video on Twitter. Calling it an impact of the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files', Khuehami said,"Impact of #KashmirFiles on the ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime."

Watch The Video Below:-

Delhi Police Deny Hotel’s Claims

Dismissing the hotel’s claim, the Delhi Police issued a clarification stating that no such direction has been given to the hotel in Delhi by them.

“A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. Reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police… no such direction has been given… willful misrepresentation can attract penal action,” Delhi Police tweeted.

Furthermore, it read, “Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action.”

Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action.(3/3)@ANI @PTI_News #DelhiPoliceUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022

‘Our Rooms And Hearts Open For Everyone’

As the video went viral on social media, the Oyo room took the hotel off its platform. It also issued a statement and stated that they won’t compromise on such things ever.

“Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice,” the statement read.