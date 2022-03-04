Joy Behar, who’s a host on the famous American chat show The View, had a dramatic fall in front of the studio audience. The incident took place on Thursday’s episode and was caught on Live TV.Also Read - Does Cancer Risk Increases as we Age? Expert Answers

The clip going viral on social media shows the 79-year-old comedian walking out on stage at the beginning of the show. Just before reaching her sear, Joy Behar faceplants into the floor in front of the live audience and national television.

Co-hosts Sara Haines, 44, and legal eagle Sunny Hostin, 53, could be heard gasping before they tried to help the veteran star get up. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to Joy Behar, telling her to "just stand."

She couldn’t get up herself and needed the help of her co-hosts to get back on her feet. A production assistant also ran onstage to help her up.

As dramatic as the fall was, Joy Behar, fortunately, did not suffer any injuries and was able to continue with the show. “Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” she jokingly said as she laughed off the face-plant fiasco.

Watch the viral video below: