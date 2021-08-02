New Delhi: With schools being shut for over a year now in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, children are not able to have all the fun they have on their way to school, meet their friends, and even play with them. Amid all these, a video of six adorable kids returning from school and trying to playfully share one umbrella as it kept raining has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Kulmeet Bawa and he captioned it, “The gift of childhood is a blessing! It’s for each of us to ensure that kids get to live their बचपन to the fullest.”Also Read - Hardwork Has No Age: Video of Elderly Woman Running a Juice Stall in Amritsar Goes Viral | WATCH

The gift of childhood is a blessing! It’s for each of us to ensure that kids get to live their बचपन to the fullest. #Childhood #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/phzHjhIXtm — Kulmeet Bawa (@kulmeetbawa) July 26, 2021

The video of these cute little kids having such fun on their way back from school reminds us of our childhood days and all the fun we had during those days. Some netizens got so carried away that they even wrote, “Even I want to live my childhood back once again”, “It’s so natural so many memories just come to mind” and more. The video has garnered nearly 4K views and hundreds of likes and comments.