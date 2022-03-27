A restaurant in New York City is selling the most expensive french fries in the world worth $200 (Rs 15,257). Now, you might be questioning how can any eatery sell French fries that expensive. The answer is, these fries are not ordinary, but these fries come under luxury food. The ingredients used to make these fries are flown to the restaurant from across the globe and in the end they are sprinkled with edible gold flakes which makes them all the more expensive.Also Read - Twin Girl Born Without Breaking Water in Rare 'Mermaid Birth'. See Viral Video, Photos

The french fries called 'Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites' prepared by Serendipity restaurant in NYC, US holds the Guinness World Record for the 'most expensive French Fries'. The Guinness World Records shared a video of how the french fries are made on its official Instagram page. The video has gone viral with over 24k likes.

The ingredients include of these french include the following: Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, Truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, Shaved black summer truffles from Italy, Truffle butter, Organic A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey cows, Aged Gruyere Truffled Swiss, and a 23k edible gold dust topping.

