Viral Video: Human beings are truly a weird bunch, who harbour strange fetishes and obsessions! A bizarre video has gone viral online showing a boy stealing women’s undergarments in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. According to reports, the thief enters houses at midnight through the roof or a pipe and steals undergarments that are left out to dry. The entire incident has been caught on camera, and created quite a buzz on social media platforms. Apparently, many such thefts happened in the area but many people didn’t file a complaint due to embarrassment or lack of evidence.Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Elephants Spotted Roaming in Jalpaiguri Army Hospital, Netizens Call It 'Surprise Inspection' | Watch

The incident came to light after a businessman filed a police report alleging that a thief entered his house in the middle of the night and stole his wife’s undergarments. Acting on his complaint, police have identified the accused as a local living in the area, by the name of Akash Verma. The police have said that they will soon catch the culprit.

WATCH VIDEO OF A THIEF STEALING WOMEN’S UNDERGARMENTS:

Previously, a similar case had surfaced from Meerut wherein two youths were caught stealing women’s undergarments that had been put out to dry.