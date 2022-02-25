A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a thief can be seen failing miserably. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘nation.video’ two days ago. It has now gone viral with over 28,000 likes. The video shows two thieves wearing masks and helmets coming on a scooter and stopping near a man who’s passing by. The thief riding pillion attempts to snatch the man’s phone from his hand. However, at that exact moment, the man gets a call and the thief misses his chance. The man walks away and the thief just stands there.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

Then, the thieves spot another ‘victim’ – a girl. The girl is casually walking past the thief, not noticing that he is following her with the intention to snatch her bag. This time, the pillion thief manages to snatch the girl’s bag. But, the girl refuses to let go of her bag when the other thief comes to help him. During this, the girl leaves the two thieves to fight amongst themselves for her bag and she runs away with their scooty. The two thieves are then seen running after the girl to get their scooty back. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Tries to Fool Peanut Seller But Fails Miserably. Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Nation (@nation.video)

While the video is clearly scripted with a CCTV filter on, netizens still found it really funny and made fun of the so-called ‘chor’ in the comments section. Here are some of the comments from the post: