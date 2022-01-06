Thiefs can be very sneaky and steal from you right under your nose, without acting suspiciously. However, this amateur thief couldn’t manage to be as sneaky as them. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘ghantaa’ with the text ‘Hisaab Barabar Hai’. The post has gone viral with more than 4 lakh likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Breaks Into House to Steal Cycle. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing At What Happens Next

The video shows a man sitting on the side of a road to buy peanuts from a vendor. While the seller prepares his order to pack, the man tries to trick the seller and get some free peanuts by stuffing a handful in his pocket. Thinking that he is able to outsmart the seller, the man continues to sneak handful of peanuts into his pocket. Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

While the seller looked like he wasn’t noticing, the next thing he did proves that he can’t be fooled easily. In exchange for the chor’s ‘chalaki’, the seller gave him a taste of his own medicine and fooled him instead. He told the man to look behind him and then sneakily dropped some peanuts into his own pile while packing them.

Netizens found the video hilarious. One Instagram user commented saying, “Jaisi karni waisi bharni”.

Watch the viral video below: