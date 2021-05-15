A hilarious video is going viral on the internet where a cop was seen climbing on top of a tree to bring down a thief. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' With Mom, Adorable Jugalbandi Will Warm Your Heart | Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Making fun of the thief, the IPS officer said Khakhi wale can bring him down easily. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Mistakenly Calls Remdesivir as 'Remo D'Souza', Choreographer Reacts on Instagram | WATCH

The alleged criminal climbed on top of a tree on seeing cops to get away from them. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Cooks Pizza on Active Volcano, Leaves Netizens and Tourists in Awe | WATCH

However, he was chased by police and then a bunch of cops surrounded the tree to get him down.

But the man seemed reluctant and refused to come down from the tree. This forced a cop to climb up the tree to bring the thief down.

The video has received more than 7,000 views and 670 likes.

Watch the viral video below: