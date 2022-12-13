Viral Video: Thief Runs Away With Smartphone, Stopped By Jammed Door; What Happens Next? | WATCH

The entire incident is captured on CCTV and the footage of the video is going viral.

Viral Video: Stealing is bad, it’s evil, and no two opinions about it. But even then we have a lot of muggers who try to make some quick money by using unfair, illegal means. One such person, I mean thug tried his hand at stealing a high-end phone from a Phone Market shop in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, the UK, but had to turn around and hand it back to the store manager.

But how did it happen? Did the ruffian have a change of heart or decided to go to some holy place? Nothing like that. It so happened that when our “smart guy” rushed to the exit after picking up a handset, said to be worth 1,600 pounds, he simply ran into a jammed glass door that would not open. It was the store manager’s quick thinking that turned the tables.

WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE THE THUG PICKS A PHONE AND TRIES TO FLEE

According to reports, the incident occurred on December 4 at around 4 PM local time, and after the great escape turned into a damp squib, he had to return the phone and beg the shopkeeper to let him leave after he had simply locked the front door exit via remote.

The store manager has been identified as Afzal Adam. Afzal said he installed the door locking mechanism in 2020 for 250 pounds, according to Metro News.

“With people wearing masks and balaclavas, I was worried about not being able to identify anyone if they did steal from my store. He would have gotten away with 1,600 pounds worth of merchandise, so the mechanism has paid for itself. I had the owner of another local store come in and ask what mechanism we had because they were looking for the same thing,” said Afzal Adam.