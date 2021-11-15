Thane: In a bizarre incident, a thief prayed to God before allegedly stealing a cash box from a temple in Maharashtra’s Thane city. After examining the CCTV footage of the premises, police said the accused broke into the temple of Lord Hanuman in Khopat area on the night of November 9 and allegedly stole the cash box containing about Rs 1,000.Also Read - Viral Video: Netizens Are Loving This Ghatam Cover of Manike Mage Hithe Song. WATCH

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage of the place showed the thief praying before the God’s idol before stealing the cash box kept there, the official said.

The Naupada police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him, the official said.