Viral Video: Needless to say, jewellery stores are one of the major hotspots for thieves and robbers and that's why it's essential to ensure a robust security system in place. To thwart such stealing incidents, most of the stores have now got CCTV cameras or security devices. One such funny incident was caught on CCTV, wherein a man in Thailand tried to steal a gold chain from a store but failed miserably.

Notably, the video of the incident which had gone viral in 2018 has resurfaced on the internet, giving people a dose of laughter. The video shows 27-year-old Suphachai Panthong, walking into a store in Choburi, Thailand and asking to try on a gold necklace worth £500. He puts the chain on his neck, pretending to admire it, and then runs towards the door. However, little did he know, that the door was locked ! Panthong was now forced to return the necklace, before waiting for police to arrive.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Notably, the owner had locked the shop’s door remotely after he became suspicious. He was later arrested by the police from the shop.

Panthong confessed to the cops that he was recently terminated from his job at a factory and was struggling to find other sources of income.