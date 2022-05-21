Viral Video Today: They say God is always watching our actions, even if we sometimes don’t think so. We have seen many incidents of the universe giving instant punishment to those with bad intentions. Another such video is going viral on social media where a thief got instant karma trying to steal a person’s bike who had just been in an accident. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the handle ‘giedde’ with the caption: ‘Sabbas beta’. It has received over 53k views and 7,300 likes.Also Read - Group of Men Beat a Buffalo to Make It Run Faster, Get Instant Karma | Watch What Happens

In the clip, a biker has an accident and falls on the sidewalk along with his motorbike. Some men come to help him and even a car stop in the middle of the road to see if the man needs help. The men help pick up the man’s bike, but one of whom was only pretending to help him and had intentions of stealing his bike. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Attempts To Kick Stray Dog, Gets Instant Karma | Watch

As the biker is distracted while discussing the accident with the car driver, the thief tries to run away with the bike but crashes seconds later. The man could be seen rushing towards his bike after seeing a thief was trying to take advantage of him and run away with it. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Hit Camel, Gets Instant Karma. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

