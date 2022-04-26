Viral Video: In a bizarre incident captured on camera, a group of thieves attempted to steal an ATM machine in Maharashtra’s Sangli district by using a stolen JCB. A CCTV footage of the incident shows thieves using the excavator to dig out the ATM machine from its kiosk in Maharashtra’s Sangli. However their bid failed miserably after the excavator got stuck in a pothole.Also Read - Viral Video: Frustrated Customer Ties Ola Electric Scooter to Donkey, Parades It Around Town | Here's Why

The incident happened on April 24 midnight, when thieves attempted to steal an Axis Bank ATM from the Miraj area of Sangl. Notably, the ATM had Rs 27 lakh cash. The video shows a JCB machine breaking the glass door of the ATM and uprooting the teller machine.

However, thing went south as the JCB machine got stuck in a pothole a few kilometers away from the crime scene. Unable to pull it, the thieves abandoned the machine and fled. According to the police, the JCB was stolen from a petrol pump. After retrieving the JCB and ATM with the Rs 27 lakh cash, the police launched a manhunt for the accused.