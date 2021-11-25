Viral Video: Animal videos are a hit on the internet and now a video of a buffalo using its horn to get water from a hand pump has gone viral on social media, impressing people. The video shows a herd of buffaloes standing around a hand pump. One of them starts to pump the handle with its horn to move the lever of the handpump. As the lever moves, water starts coming out of the pump’s nozzle and the buffalo drinks it.Also Read - ROFL: 'Buffalo Refuses To Be Milked,' Madhya Pradesh Farmer Goes to Police

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with the caption, “Now say: Akal badi ya bhains,” which is a popular Hindi idiom. (it means brain over brawn). Notably, Kabra is a 1997-batch IPS officer and the additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh.

The mind-blowing clip has amassed more than 214.6 K views and garnered almost 15,000 likes. Many appreciated the buffalo's intelligence

One user wrote, “Can’t comment on that Sir. But it seems to be a perfect example of Aatma Nirbharta, self dependence.” Another said, ”For all those who claim animals have no brains.”

A few days back, a similar video of a a thirsty elephant operating a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water had gone viral. In the video, the elephant was seen drinking water very comfortably by running a handpump. Without requiring anybody’s help, the elephant drew water from the handpump, and as the water gotcollected, the elephant drank it through his trunk.