Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, who are also blessed with a great memory. They have the largest brain of any land animal, and three times as many neurons as humans. One such video has emerged on Twitter showing how elephants are quite smart and how they can easily mimic humans. In a video going viral, a thirsty elephant is seen using a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water. Without requiring anybody's help, the elephant draws water from the handpump, as three people watch in amazement. As the water comes out, the elephant drinks it through his trunk.

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but this desi style has delighted the internet. People are surprised to see how resourceful and intelligent the elephant is. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms and users were quite impressed.

Watch the video here:

