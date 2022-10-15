Viral Video Today: What if you crave idlis in the middle of the night, all South Indian restaurants are closed, and you also don’t know how to cook more than Maggi? Easy. Go to a 24-hour idli ATM. Yes, that’s a thing in the IT capital of India now.Also Read - Viral Video: Climate Activists Vandalise Van Gogh's Sunflowers Painting, Spark Twitter Outrage

A video is going viral on social media that shows a woman showing how the 24/7 idli ATM in Bengaluru works. The video was shared on Twitter by B Padmanaban and has received over 477k views. The clip shows a view of the idli ATM outlet shop named Freshot. The woman also shows how to place an order.

The machine can then be seen preparing the idli in 50 seconds and packing it in a foil-wrapped container. The woman also does a taste test and says that the idli tastes good. While some Twitter users were amazed by the technology, others questioned how they could ask for extra chutney or sambar.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 24/7 IDLI ATM MACHINE IN BANGALORE HERE:

Idli ATM in Bangalore… pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022

A few users also questioned if the 24/7 idli machine is necessary. “24X7 seriously if anyone wakes up at 3am and wants idli he actually needs medical help not idli,” a user commented. “That is so insensitive – lot of diabetics feel hungry early in the morning. There are many working nights shifts with disturbed sleep patterns. Everyone isn’t working in ac rooms and fixed hours,” another user replied.

“Wow the technology just solved the problem which wasn’t there in first place,” a third user wrote. “India innovating soon to take over Japan,” another user wrote.