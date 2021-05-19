A video of an adorable dog practicing yoga with its owner is winning the hearts of people across the internet as people couldn’t get more of its perfect yoga skills. The video clip is of an Australian Shepard named Secret where she can be seen doing her yoga on her own yoga mat next to her owner Mary Peters. The video was originally posted by Peters on an Instagram page named Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_girl), with the caption, “Some more simple morning Doga. Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first, she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance.” Also Read - Man Holds Funeral Procession With Band-Baaja For His Dog 'Tony', Entire Village Bids Tearful Farewell

In the video clip, six-year-old Secret can be seen performing a child's pose, cobra pose, downward dog, and three-legged dog pose in perfect coordination with Peters, as a piece of peaceful piano music 'Thinking Out Loud' by The Piano Guys was being played in the background.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal)

The video clip was also shared on Twitter by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman and it has already garnered over 4 million views on the platform.

This dog is actually doing yoga… pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021

After the dog’s video went viral on social media, Peters told Newsweek that she has always wanted to get into dog training and knew the highly intelligent Australian Shepard breed would be a good candidate for her first attempt. Not to mention, she said, “they’re pretty cute”.

Peters said, “Secret is 6 years old. I got her as a 6-week old pup from Hisaw Aussies in Oregon when I was 14. I’ve spent every day with her since then.” Further speaking about her dog, Peters said, “Aussies really love to learn and a friend gave me a book on ‘Doga’ (which was mostly just fun pictures), and I thought we could do that.”

Peters, a resident of Bellingham, Washington, considers Secret as her best friend and said that Secret will also be accompanying her when she goes to the University of Washington this fall, majoring in Japanese.

“Secret is a super-smart Aussie. We hike every day and work on tricks most days as well, the mental effort is what really tires her out,” she said. “She is more chill than most Aussies, but still very active,” she said.