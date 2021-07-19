New Delhi: A video of an adorable dog painting on a canvas using a paintbrush to draw a flower is going crazily viral on social media and netizens can’t are totally loving it. The video clip is of an Australian Shepard named Secret where she can be seen stroking a paintbrush on a canvas like a professional artist. The video was posted on an Instagram page named Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_girl), with the caption, “Secret drew a sunflower!🌻💛Or maybe it’s a daisy?🤔 We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without targets😊❤️ This is her first, and I’m so proud of her!”Also Read - Humanity at its Best: Viral Video Captures Mumbai Cop Helping Injured Father and Daughter Reach to Safety Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH

In the viral video clip, six-year-old Secret can be seen showing off the colors that she used for her painting. First, she comes in front of the camera with a blue acrylic paint tube on her mouth, then she goes back and paints the whole canvas blue with a paintbrush. Then she returns with a light green color tube and paints the stem of a flower, next she comes back with yellow color and paints a flower on the canvas. Later, Secret brings a brown color to draw the blossoms portion of the flower and ends it with adding leaves to the flower stem with dark green color.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal)

At the end of the viral video, Secret then poses in front of the masterpiece she created with her own mouth. The bottom of the painting also has Secret’s paw signature with white color. The video has garnered 2 million views, 195K likes, and thousands of comments like, “O… M… G… She’s the sweetest and most talented dog on this planet!!”

This is not the first time a video of Secret has gone viral, even earlier in May, Secret’s video of performing yoga next to her owner Mary Peters also went viral on social media platforms. In the video clip, Secret was seen performing a child’s pose, cobra pose, downward dog, and three-legged dog pose in perfect coordination with Peters.