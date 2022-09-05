Viral Video: Need a reason to smile today? Then watching videos of little children being all cute and innocent will definitely delight you. One such video has resurfaced on Instagram showing an adorable exchange between a little girl and a Mumbai police officer. In the video, the 21-month-old girl walks up to a Mumbai lady cop and asks for her stick. She probably thinks that the stick is a toy, and wants to play with it. However, when the officer puts the stick away, she again asks for it, and throws a cute tantrum on the footpath. Her cute antics makes the cop laugh, but she continues to keep the stick away from her reach.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Joins The Kala Chashma Trend, Wows Fans With His Cool Moves | Watch

The clip is shared on Instagram by Kanishka Bishnoi, with a caption that reads, “Wait for it.” According to the caption, the incident happened in Mumbai.

WATCH VIDEO OF A LITTLE GIRL WITH A MUMBAI LADY COP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANISHKA BISHNOI💫 (@kanishka_bish)

Users loved the adorable exchange and bombarded the comment section with emojis and cute comments. One user wrote, “I was feeling low before this video.. butt noww i’m smiling…. Like mad.” Another commented, “Mumbai police hearty respect.” A third wrote, “Bhagwan beti ke chehre pe hamesha khushi banaye rakhna.”

See other reactions:

What do you think of the video?