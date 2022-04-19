Viral Video: Needless to say, humans are obsessed with robots. More so, we always have been fascinated by the idea of creating robots that look like us and behave like us. However, when they look nearly human but not quite, they end up looking creepy. When it comes to creating humans-like machines, Albert Einstein’s robots have always topped the list. Now, another video of a robot whose face is a replica of Albert Einstein’s face, has gone viral.Also Read - Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build Vehicles to be Used As Robotaxi | Details Inside

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the robot with Einstein’s iconic hairstyle, is seen smiling in a creepy way. The robot further nods his head, winks and even sticks his tongue out. The video was uploaded on April 8 by an Instagram account called Makeupshall. The video has been watched a million times and amassed more than 61,000 likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people weren’t really impressed. Many users found it creepy, while others found it disrespectful to the legacy of Einstein. ”Please don’t bring him back to life i don’t wanna be seeing Albert Einstein outside my window when i wake up just smiling,” wrote one user. Another commented, ”legit imagine being one of the most accomplished scientists and theorists, and this is what people use ur face for.” ”This is very frightening,” wrote a third user.

What do you think?