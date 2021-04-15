It doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore Punjabi or not, all Indian weddings are just incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Usually, it is the bride or groom’s family and friends who lights up the function with their dance numbers, but in this case, a bride has set the stage on fire with her amazing dance performance to the Punjabi song ‘Lehanga’ by Jass Manak. And, the video of the bride dancing joyfully and with perfect moves while the groom claps is going viral on social media platforms. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Dances to Namo Namo Ji Shankara, Netizens Love it | Watch

In the video, the bride can be seen wearing her wedding attire which is a maroon and pink lehanga while the groom is wearing a maroon and cream colored dhoti. In the short video clip, the bride can be seen going towards the stage and starting her dance as family and friends cheered and clapped. Also Read - Viral Video: Scuba Diver Gets Warm Hug from a Seal Under Water, Netizens Say, 'It's Pure Love'

Watch: Also Read - WATCH: Social Distancing Norms Go for a Toss After Ugadi, Thousands Gather for 'Pidakal war' at Andhra's Kurnool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza khan (@sexy___girl_333)

The video was shared by an Instagram page and the bride is receiving much love and praises from all. It has managed to garner nearly 500 likes and hundreds of comments.