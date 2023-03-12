Home

Viral

Viral Video: This Boy Could Beat Ronaldo, Messi With His Magical Football Skills

Viral Video: This Boy Could Beat Ronaldo, Messi With His Magical Football Skills

The video shows a young boy, maybe a teenager, who is displaying exceptional skills with a football.

Viral Video: This Boy Could Beat Ronaldo, Messi With His Magical Football Skills

Viral Video: When we talk about football, there are a few names that instantly come to our minds and there are very strong reasons for that. The names of legendary football players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, and Pelé (Edson Arantes do Nascimento) among others have left an indelible mark in the hearts of game lovers as well as in the record books. They were and are no less than magicians on the field. It can be safely said that these illustrious masters of the game have reached a height that will be extremely difficult to be touched in the coming time.

Nevertheless, the old makes way for the new, and maybe even better. This is what the viral video that we are sharing with you shows. It shows a young boy, maybe a teenager, who is displaying exceptional skills with a football. The control and balancing skills he has are incredible, to say the least.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Rate his skills 1-10 ?😱😳”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Rate his skills 1-10 ?😱😳 pic.twitter.com/xExNwYYis2 — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) March 11, 2023

He seems to be from an entirely different league given his pace, agility, flexibility, and control. But it would be premature to say that he will make it to the list of champions that we mentioned in the beginning.

Nevertheless, wishing him the best of luck in his future.

Let us also check the comments this video has received.

S⃣T⃣A⃣R⃣ D⃣U⃣S⃣T⃣💎✋🤚⚡️@PhobosRealty Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “11”

🍊🍊❌ Ⓑυƈƙαɾσσ Ⓑαɳȥαι ❌🍊🍊 @Buckaro_Banzai Replying to @NextSkillslevel and @F00d___Porn, “12”

pop street @pop__street Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “100”

Team Congrats @Hei_0xigen Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “9,9”

007thepaul @007thepaul Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “10”

Roto B @RotoBansaii Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Real Madrid would like a word”

The Chosen One @goodtogo00 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Well I’ll be damn!!!!!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.