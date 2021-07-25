New Delhi: Indian weddings are normally a big affair and as per rituals, on the first night of the wedding that is called Suhagraat, the bed of the newly-wed couples is beautifully decorated with flowers. On one such occasion, a bride was surprised to see the bed for her first wedding night completely covered with flowers and her reaction is going viral all over social media. The video went viral after an Instagram page named Dulhaniyaa posted it on their handle. The video was posted with the caption, “Wait for the twist 😂 “Soyenge kaha pe”. However, the post was originally shared by the groom on his Instagram profile earlier this week.Also Read - Video of Crocodile Crawling Around the Streets of Maharashtra's Sangli Goes Viral | WATCH

Watch the video here: Also Read - Is this Khatron Ke Khiladi Dosa?, Ask Netizens After Video of Man Making Fire Dosa Goes Viral | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunendra kumar (@arunendra7)

The viral video shows the bride entering the bedroom in her wedding attire and she was completely surprised to see that their bed was decorated with flowers and colorful cushions. Not only this, the bed was completely covered with flower petals. And, within moments the bride was like “Soyenge Kaha par (Where will we sleep?)”. The video also shows the husband’s reaction standing in one corner of the room as the video has a caption, ” Mere efforts nahi dikhe inhe (She didn’t notice my efforts)”.

The video has garnered over 3.8 million views and 2,69,938 likes. While many users congratulated the couple and reacted with funny emojis many wrote that sleep is very important, one wrote, “Gajab bezatti hai” and a third user wrote, “I really felt bad for you and your efforts but still can’t stop laughing. Lol… I’m sorry”.