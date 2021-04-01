New Delhi: A video of a buffalo happily munching on a sandwich especially made for it is going crazily viral on social media. The video was recently posted by food blogger Amar Sirohi on his Instagram page named “Foodie Incarnate”. He posted the video with the caption, “Vitamin H Sandwich. Why should humans have all the fun?” In the video, the blogger shows the entire process of making the special and unique kind of sandwich which the buffalo enjoyed to the core. Also Read - Thief Suffers Heart Attack After Finding the Money he Robbed was Far More than his Expectation

In the beginning of the 3.15 minute video, the camera shows an eager buffalo waiting to grab a bite of the sandwich. As the video proceeds, we can see the food blogger saying that he usually shares video of normal food, but through this post he wants to show a special dish made for the buffaloes, because "Why should humans have all the fun?". In the next few seconds, you can see him describing that he will be making a Vitamin H sandwich, where the bread might not be a multi-grain one but the sandwich has a filling of a number of grains that a sandwich for human can never have.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

The video has been managed to garner over 78K views and hundreds of comments from his followers. While many praised him for the unique thought of this special sandwich, a user wrote, “Don’t give bread to animals, without bread they can eat other grain as it is. Why to give them process food?”

In the end of the video, Sirohi tries to put forward a message that our love for animal should not be stuck around one kind of animal and all kinds of animal must be loved, looked after and given equal importance.