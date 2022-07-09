Viral Video Today: A Chinese brand has come under fire after netizens alleged that some of its ice creams do not melt even after being burned likely due to chemical use. A video has surfaced online that shows an ice cream by Chicecrea, dubbed the “Hermes of ice cream”, staying solid even after being set on fire by a lighter.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Falls Asleep While Eating Ice Cream, Struggles to Finish It | Watch

The ice creams did not fully melt when left in a 31 degree Celsius (88 degree Fahrenheit) room for an hour or under a very hot flame. The video has sparked massive backlash for the brand, with Internet users questioning the company's high prices and whether the products were overloaded with additives.

However, the company said in a statement that its products were in line with national food safety regulations. "We believe that it is not scientific to judge the quality of ice cream by baking, drying or heating ice cream," the brand said in a Weibo post. According to an AFP report, Wang Silu, a senior national food inspector, also said the products used to thicken the ice cream were safe.

Watch the viral video below:

Chicecream has promoted itself as a Chinese alternative to Western brands such as Magnum and Haagen-Dazs, using supposedly natural ingredients and locally-inspired product designs. The most expensive offering of Chicecream — called “Zhong Xue Gao” in Chinese — costs 66 yuan ($10).