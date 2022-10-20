Viral Video Today: Monkeys are adorable, playful creatures who can entertain you while doing the simplest of things. Monkeys who live in the wild generally don’t get fat as they have a lot of trees to swing on and have to look for their food themselves. They also get to play around a lot in forests which is why they stay lean and fit. Monkeys use both their hands and feet for grasping tree branches or anything to climb.Also Read - Baby Chimpanzee Plays With Tiger Cubs, Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww. Watch

An adorable but heartbreaking video is going on social media where a monkey who only has one arm can be seen sitting around as he is not able to swing and climb as much as other monkeys. The clip shows tourists feeding the monkey, who became a little chubby because of low exercise. A man could be seen lovingly petting the monkey as he sat there calmly.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'naturre' with the following caption: 'Chonky monkey!' It has received over 339k views and 22k likes. A user commented saying, "This is so beautiful and amazing." Another user wrote, "Do you notice that it just has one arm. What did this poor cutie have experienced." A third user wrote, "He's so cute and calm."

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHUBBY MONKEY WITH ONE ARM HERE:

Aww! Isn’t he just super cute?!