Viral Video: Internet is a place full of surprises and some are rather sweet. The latest addition is a 36-second video of an elderly Kashmiri woman flaunting her newly acquired English skills that has gone viral on social media. The video, originally shared on microblogging platform Twitter by one Syed Sleet Shah, has found its way to other platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram as well.

The young man names certain fruits, vegetables and animals in Kashmiri and asks the woman, clad in traditional attire and easily looking to be in her 80s, to identify them in English. Though she falters the first time while identifying 'cat', she then makes up for it by pronouncing the animal as 'kyaet', and her overbearing Kashmiri pronunciation seems to have won over the people. She goes on to identify onion, apple, garlic and dog in a unique accent, and the video has become a social media hit.

Although the location of the woman is not known, the accent of the man recording the video suggests that they belong to a rural district of the valley.

Watch the cutest video of this Kashmiri grandma speaking fluent English here:

The circle of life ! 💜

They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! 💫 pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022

Many Twitter users responded with kind and loving comments on the post. “The fluency of Kashmiris in English – even of people in their 80s is always impressive – ia (is) it because the languages have a mother root?” one of the users wrote.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Yes, loving it. Especially her pronunciation of cat, it is so Kashmiri and so good. — naseerganai (@naseerganai) February 14, 2022

At this stage she knows much more than our some youth it is really appreciable. — Panku Masiwal (@MasiwalPanku) February 14, 2022

Allah she is so beautiful. Jannat ki hoor. Almighty bless her long and healthy life . Love you Daadi ji. You are awesome. — Aijazbhat (@princeaijaz2003) February 14, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)