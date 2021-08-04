New Delhi: Netizens these days are hooked to making Instagram reels and other short videos on songs that are trending songs, and among them is a remixed version of Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi, which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. And now, a just-married couple was recently spotted following the trend and taking this dance-off challenge to a new height. A video of the couple in their wedding attires dancing to the tunes of the song is now going viral across social media platforms. The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a user named Niranjan Mahapatra.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Pulls Off Naughty Prank, Pushes Groom & Photographer Into Water During Wedding Photoshoot | Watch

In the viral video, the bride can be seen wearing a red lehenga and a black sunglass while the groom was all decked up on his wedding sherwani. And, as the song was played, both were seen grooving to its tunes. The best part of the video was that the couple was dancing carefree and fully enjoying the moment. Also Read - Woah! This 2-Feet-Long Chicken Egg Roll is Definitely the Biggest Roll You've Ever Had | WATCH Viral Video

Watch the video here: Also Read - Horrific Viral Video: Crocodile Enters a House in Rajasthan's Madhopur, Rescued by Forest Officials Hours Later| WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

With the wedding season going on in full swing in the country now, a large number of such unique videos where the couple makes their best effort to make their special day a memorable one, are going viral. This video too has received much love from people and has garnered nearly 800 views and hundreds of comments.